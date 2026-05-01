Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, 32, Couldn't Walk For 2-3 Days After Getting Egg Freezing Injections: "There Was A Big Balloon Inside Me"

Earlier in March this year, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared that she had frozen her eggs. In a new conversation, she further elaborates on the reason behind taking such a crucial step.

On the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor once again revisited why she chose to freeze her eggs.

She said, "Two-part answer. I had lots of people around me who were getting pregnant. Everyone started doing tests, and they were like, 'You should get your AMH done.' So I got my AMH done, and I am at that end of the spectrum where I am very particular about what goes inside my body-what I eat, drink and how much sleep I get."

She continued, "My AMH was pretty low for my age. Also, a lot of people around me were having a tough time getting pregnant. Most of it was unexplained infertility. So both of them coupled together."

According to Mayo Clinic Laboratories, AMH known as Anti-Mullerian Hormone, is a test that measures levels to assess egg count also known as ovarian reserve and fertility in women. It can also help in assisting with evaluating sexual development disorders fertility in men.

Furthermore, she elaborated that it made her realise there is no math to reproductive health.

She added, "It wasn't a fear; it was an understanding that it is something I need to do for my future self. And you just have to deal with it. It is kind of an insurance, I guess."

Why Do It Now?

On being asked why do it now, the actress says that she is 32 and she wishes she had done it earlier. "Ideally, your eggs are healthier in your early or mid-twenties, so I wish I had known all this before. But it's never too late. I just wanted to get my stuff together. I still believe I am late for freezing my eggs. I wish I had done it earlier."

On How It Took "A Lot Out Of Her"

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor responded to Soha Ali Khan's question on how the process of egg freezing took a lot out of her, so she thought she should take a little time. But why?

The Guilty actress explained, "Physically, I was in a lot of pain, which I don't think happens to everybody, but I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't stand straight because it just felt like there was a big balloon inside me, and my doctor was like, 'Maybe because you're just really small.' So, I couldn't stand straight, and I used to go to my sister's house. I live in the B wing, and she lives in the A wing. So, I would walk to her house for her to inject me, and for 2 or 3 days, I couldn't even walk as I was in so much pain. I couldn't stand it."

She added, "After the first day, there's no way I can even walk. So, that was a lot. And I did not expect to feel so physically blah. It's not a period cramp. It's not pain. It's just a discomfort, which is bloating, heaviness, like there's just a big balloon in my stomach and it'll burst any minute. So, I need to be like this, and also the hormones."

Akansha's Post After Freezing Her Eggs

Back in March, Akansha shared a series of pictures and wrote a long note on freezing her eggs.

Akansha wrote, "Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn't plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this..."

Sharing details of the process, she added, "The female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were... intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery.

"But all I wanna say is - women are BADASSES... and how in awe I am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are."

She continued, "The 2nd pic is from today-dressing for the job I want, athletic and getting back to my routine... even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing."

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is known for her performances in web shows like Guilty, Monica, O My Darling, and Ray.