Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Freezes Her Eggs At 32. BFF Alia Bhatt Sends Love

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared that she froze her eggs at 32 through an Instagram post on Sunday, which coincided with International Women's Day.

She posted two pictures along with a long message.

The first picture shows Akansha enjoying a meal in what appears to be a nursing room. In the second, she poses for the camera.

Akansha wrote, "Yesterday I froze my eggs!! I really didn't plan on sharing, but today feels like the right day to say this..."

Sharing details of the process, she added, "The female body is EXTRAORDINARY. The last two weeks were... intense. Injecting myself with fat needles every day, hormones doing their thing, the bloating, the mood swings, the endless scans, the meds, the IV drip, and finally the surgery.

"But all I wanna say is - women are BADASSES... and how in awe I am of how wonderfully intelligent and capable our bodies are."

She continued, "The 2nd pic is from today—dressing for the job I want, athletic and getting back to my routine... even though I could barely manage a 20-minute wobble around my building. But honestly, that felt like enough! Because this body just did something pretty amazing."

The Internet's Reaction

Akansha's post drew a lot of love from her colleagues.

BFF Alia Bhatt wrote, "So well said," and shared a string of love emojis.

Athiya Shetty, Raashii Khanna, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Orry dropped love emojis in the comments.

Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Big love for you my girl."

Akansha's big sister Anushka Ranjan wrote, "Aww my strong girl."

Bollywood Actresses Who Froze Their Eggs

Mona Singh, Daisy Shah, Nehha Pendse, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Diana Hayden have previously frozen their eggs and spoken about it publicly.

Meanwhile, actor Patralekhaa—who welcomed her first child with Rajkummar Rao on November 15 last year—discussed the "painful" side of egg freezing.

Appearing on Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her, she said, "I had also frozen my eggs about three years back, and now that I am pregnant, I feel pregnancy was way easier than freezing the eggs. My doctor didn't tell me how difficult it was going to be."

During the process, Patralekhaa also gained weight. Recalling the emotional and physical toll, the Citylights actress said, "Also the blues that I had once my egg freezing was done. So between the two, I would always recommend that young girls should just get pregnant. It's just easier than going through that whole process."

Egg Freezing Process

To prioritize careers and late family planning, many women in India are opting to freeze their eggs in their 20s or 30s.

As per reports, the average egg freezing cost in India ranges between Rs 1.2 and 2 lakh. This usually covers consultations, medications, procedures, and initial freezing. After the process, an annual fee is charged to preserve the eggs. However, this is a broad estimate.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is known for her performances in web shows like Guilty, Monica, O My Darling, Ray and Gram Chikitsalay.