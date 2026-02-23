BAFTA 2026 Best Dressed: Alia Bhatt, Emma Stone Lead Red-Carpet Highlights

BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts) celebrated film and television on February 22, 2026, with celebrities arriving on the red carpet in their finest couture, leaving fans delighted and setting new trends.

From Alia Bhatt turning heads in a silver Gucci gown to Emma Stone in a black Louis Vuitton ensemble, shutterbugs could not keep their cameras down for a second. We have pulled the best looks from one of the most iconic nights of the year for you to take notes.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall in a custom Gucci gown, featuring a sculpted fit and high neckline. The actor channelled the iconic Marilyn Monroe and brought a bit of drama with her white fur stole.

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA 2026. Photo: Gucci/ Instagram

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor turned heads in her peek-a-boo Burberry ensemble. The One Battle After Another actor's outfit partly hid her face and had a high leg slit. She styled it with thigh-high boots.

Teyana Taylor at BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

Timothee Chalamet

At the BAFTA red carpet, Timothee Chalamet looked dashing in a double-breasted black suit. He paired the Givenchy suit with black shoes and a watch.

Timothee Chalamet at BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted serving couple goals at BAFTA 2026. They walked hand-in-hand. Farhan posed in a black tuxedo with a neatly tied bow tie, and Shibani walked in a satin gown with a halter neck.

Farhan @FarOutAkhtar and Shibani Akhtar brought effortless glamour to the 2026 BAFTA (@BAFTA) Awards red carpet. #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/W8CXW5D3bQ — BOLLYUKMEDIA (@bollyukmedia) February 22, 2026

Emma Stone

Emma Stone stole the spotlight on the red carpet in a custom black Louis Vuitton gown. It featured a halter loop and a deep plunging neckline. The actor opted for a sleek bun with side strands framing her face.

Emma Stone at BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

Prince William And Princess Of Wales

The royal couple arrived in style for the night. The Princess of Wales was spotted in a fairytale-esque gown, while Prince William accompanied her in a wine-toned suave tuxedo.

Prince William and Princess of Wales at BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn served a look that you can call an impeccable blend of chic and sophistication. She walked the red carpet wearing a red ruffled gown. Not to mention, she stood out among the whites and blacks dominating everywhere.

Kathryn Hahn at BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

Rege-Jean Page

We haven't gotten over Rege-Jean Page playing the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, and he served us with a captivating look in a black suit. His whimsical dragonfly collar button grabbed eyeballs.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson stole the spotlight in a printed brown ensemble - an eveningwear staple in celebrity closets. She opted for a voluminous hairdo and kept her makeup in the tones of nude brown.

Gillian Anderson for BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley, who won the Best Leading Actress award for Hamnet, stood out in the sea of black and white in a blue gown with cowl details on the neckline. She completed the look with studs and a neat bun hairdo.

Jessie Buckley at BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan arrived looking handsome in a grey tailored blazer paired with black pants and a shirt.

Michael B Jordan at BAFTA 2026. Photo: AFP

