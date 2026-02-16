Alia Bhatt Turns To Ancient Chinese Wisdom Book To Raise Daughter Raha Kapoor In Modern Age

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shared that she's “obsessed” with reading about motherhood, posting a picture of a book that offers ancient advice for modern parents.

Alia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of the book she's currently “obsessed” with, “The Parent's Tao Te Ching: Ancient Advice for Modern Parents” by William Martin. This book is a reinterpreted version of the Tao Te Ching, the ancient Chinese text that forms the foundation of Taoist wisdom.

The actress, who is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor and shares daughter Raha with him, posted a picture of the book and simply wrote, “obsessed.”

The Parents Tao Te Ching talks about helping parents to have meaningful conversations and relationships with their children.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in the upcoming spy thriller “Alpha”. The film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The film will now bow in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

Yash Raj Films confirmed as they shared that the VFX team of ‘Alpha needs more time to present Alpha in its visually best shape. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in this brutal showdown that is a part of the YRF spy universe.

She is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War". The upcoming epic romantic drama also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film, set in the 1960s against a war backdrop, features an intense love triangle where Ranbir and Vicky play Air Force officers.

Alia and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, are also backing the coming-of-age romantic comedy “Don't Be Shy” under their home banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, in association with Prime Video.

“This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti's passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story. It's an incredibly special project for Eternal Sunshine and me,” Alia had said.

