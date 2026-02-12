Life Lessons That Alia Bhatt Learnt From Her Cats

Alia Bhatt has long been open about her love for pets, especially her cats. The actress often shares sweet moments with her feline companions, Edward and Juniper, who frequently appear on her social media.

In a recent interaction with Esquire India, Alia spoke about the simple yet meaningful lessons she has learned from observing her pets and their carefree approach to life.

What Alia Bhatt Said

Explaining what her cats have taught her, Alia said, "Some life lessons my cats have taught me: don't take yourself too seriously. Don't have any expectations from anyone; the less you expect, the better it is. You will be less disappointed. And just sleep. Sleep and life's good."

At the same interview, Alia shared a heartfelt letter addressed to her younger self. To encourage her childhood self to keep dreaming, she said, "Dear little me, I know you're always dreaming. Please don't stop doing that. The dreamer in you is your superpower."

Reflecting on her teenage heartbreaks and hinting at her future with Ranbir Kapoor, she added, "Dear little me, please don't cry over that stupid boy in high school; it's not worth it. I promise you that one day, you'll meet the best boy in the world, the one you've always secretly had a crush on."

Speaking about motherhood and her daughter Raha, she continued, "You're going to have the most beautiful daughter in the world and your heart will grow in ways that you cannot imagine."

She ended on a playful note, saying, "She's also going to be a little lawyer, so prep up."

Talking about Alia and Ranbir, the duo got married on April 14, 2022.



