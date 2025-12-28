Alia Bhatt Embraces 'Bows <i>Ka</i> Phase' With Stunning Holiday Looks

Style enthusiasts look up to Alia Bhatt for inspiration, and the Jigra actor never disappoints. This holiday season, she chose to serve chic looks with hassle-free updos. The star? Her colourful bows.

Satin, adorned, and ribbon bows have been a part of hair accessories for centuries. However, they took a backseat as stylists started using bobby pins, claw clips, hair ties, scrunchies, and barrettes more.



However, with the rising popularity of K-dramas, bows are back in the driver's seat, and Alia Bhatt is proving that they are chic and a must-have in your collection.

Alia Bhatt In A Green Bow

This holiday season, Alia Bhatt has decided to serve us with effortless glam looks. In the first picture, she is wearing a black shirt dress with shimmer and sequin details in green. The Heart of Stone actor opted for a pink-hued minimal makeup look and tied her hair in a half ponytail.

However, her green satin bow stole the spotlight. It featured a small white bow, elevating the hairdo. Alia did not waste time and clicked a picture showcasing her stunning hair accessory. She captioned her latest carousel, "Bows ka phase chal raha hai."

Alia Bhatt's Black Bow

For the Christmas celebration with the Bhatts and Kapoors, Alia picked a red mule saree dress from 431-88's Sexy Santa collection. While the dress came with a Rs 28,000 price tag, her no-effort makeup and easy updo stole the show.

She again tied her hair in a half ponytail and secured it with a black bow. The black bow impeccably complemented her red dress as she posed with her lovely family.

Alia Bhatt's Red Bow

Yet for another Christmas party at Rhea Kapoor's home, Alia Bhatt donned a strapless little black dress with a button closure in the front. She paired it with sheer black stockings. The actor kept the makeup to a minimum with pink lips and rosy cheeks. She opted for the same updo, but upgraded the bow to the colour red. The red complemented the black, instantly elevating her look.

Also Read | Rekha Pairs A Manish Malhotra Saree With Velvet Tunic And Batwa For Christmas