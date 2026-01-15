Alia Bhatt Stuns In An Ivory Saree At Friend's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Alia Bhatt has built a reputation as one of Bollywood's most reliable fashion icons. Whether it is airport looks, red carpet appearances or wedding guest outfits, she often leans into clean lines, soft colours and well-thought-out details. Her style rarely screams for attention, yet it almost always ends up setting the tone.

That approach was on full display once again when she stepped out in Mumbai on Tuesday night to attend a friend's wedding reception. The actress was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple made a stylish appearance together. While Ranbir Kapoor looked sharp in an embellished black kurta, it was Alia Bhatt who truly drew the spotlight. She chose an ivory saree designed by Arpita Mehta. The six-yard wonder featured a soft ivory base with delicate embroidery in muted blue and silver tones. The mirror-work on borders added subtle shine to the look.

Alia Bhatt paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse that had a deep V neckline. The blouse gave her look a modern edge without taking away from the traditional feel of the drape.

The star's accessories were subtle but impactful. She carried the Kriti clutch by Meera Mahadevia, an embellished piece that matched the artisanal vibe of the saree. For footwear, she chose Fizzy Goblet's Petals & Prosecco heels.

Jewellery from Amrapali completed the look. A statement choker sat neatly at her neckline. Alia Bhatt kept the rest minimal with understated earrings and rings.

Alia Bhatt's beauty look stayed true to the understated vibe of her outfit. She wore her hair in a sleek bun with a soft partition. Her makeup leaned towards a natural glow, with a dewy base, subtle highlighter and a nude lip shade. A clean winged liner added just the right amount of definition to finish the look.

Overall, the look was a reminder of why Alia Bhatt's fashion choices resonate with many fashion enthusiasts. It was a perfect example of how keeping things simple can often make the strongest style statement.