Inside Sunny Leone's Rs 16 Crore Mumbai Home With White Decor And Handmade Art

Sunny Leone is a Canadian-American actor who has worked in Indian films and participated in reality TV shows. She has been a model and an entrepreneur. Not many know that Sunny Leone has many ventures, including Infamous Innerwear, the Affetto fragrance line, and the Chica Loca restaurant.

Recently, Farah Khan, with her cook Dilip, went to shoot an episode of Fun With Farah at the actor's home. The director took her viewers on a tour of the lavish house owned by Sunny Leone. According to a Magic Bricks report, her Andheri penthouse is estimated to be worth Rs 16 crore.

Inside Sunny Leone's Rs 16 Crore Mumbai Home

Sunny Leone's house has a grand entrance lobby adorned with mirrors. The space is highlighted with black and white tiles arranged in a rhombus shape. As you enter the living room, you realise that the space has an open-floor plan, allowing the living and dining spaces to merge seamlessly with each other.

The actor stated that she has been living in this house with her husband, Daniel Weber, and three kids - Nisha, Noah, and Asher. She revealed that she has owned this house for 15 years.

Her house, while it looks minimal, has many interesting elements - some she has picked from all over the world, and others she has made at home with her kids. For example, she has a painting of Lord Buddha from Nepal hanging above the piano, which she said Nisha and Noah play.

Looking at a colourful painting, Farah Khan asked if it was displaying New York's skyline. To this, Sunny revealed that she created it with her kids and gave it to Daniel. There is another artefact of a snake that the actor confessed to making at home.

Sunny Leone's Home Balcony And An All-White Kitchen

Farah requested Sunny to show her the balcony, and she was stunned by the walk-around deck, featuring greenery and a large space to walk and enjoy the pleasant weather and a mesmerising view.

The director and the actor proceeded to cook in her kitchen, which is an all-white, spacious area featuring a dining table and modern appliances. "Our kitchen is not the neglected child of the house," Sunny added. Farah said that it looked straight out of a house in Los Angeles, USA.

Sunny Leone Talks About Failed IVFs

Speaking to Farah Khan, Sunny Leone shared that she lost four baby girls to IVF. While sharing her journey of embracing parenthood, she revealed that she knew she wanted to adopt when she was young, but after losing four girls to failed IVF, the couple decided to adopt Nisha.

"As you can imagine, it is very heartbreaking," said Sunny.

"I had two failed IVFs," Farah added.

The director also asked the actor if her girl knew that she was adopted. Sunny confessed that she and her husband told her about the adoption beforehand.

Sunny also shared that Nisha, who is a 10-year-old, has invented a Boobox - a tissue box with an adjoining dustbin, making disposal of used ones easy. The actor revealed that the idea has been patented, and her daughter also earns money from it.

Farah Khan and Sunny Leone concluded the episode with a hearty meal and a gift exchange segment.

