Jim Carrey's Look At Cesar Awards Goes Viral, Fans "Can't Recognise" Him

Comedy icon Jim Carrey, known for his roles in The Mask and The Truman Show, was honoured at the Cesar Film Awards in Paris on February 26, 2026. He arrived at the red carpet wearing a tailored tuxedo, button-up shirt, and a bow tie. With hair parted in the middle and a framed face, the actor looked transformed.

While fans are happy that the legendary comedian was bestowed with an honorary award in Paris, they are also confused about his appearance. The internet is abuzz with speculations that the actor has undergone a knife because they "can't recognise" him anymore.

Jim Carrey's Appearance

This is Jim Carrey's first public appearance of the year. He was clean-shaven after years of stubble and a wild beard. He looked quite different from his previous appearances and photographs, sparking rumours that he might have opted for plastic surgery or cosmetic treatment.

When he received the award, he delivered a speech in French. "About three hundred years ago, my great-great-great-great-grandfather, Marc François Carrey, left Saint-Malo in France for Canada. Tonight, with this magnificent honour, this 'square' has come full circle," he said.

"Perhaps this is what my family was looking for," the comedian added.

He even confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Minzi. "Thank you to my sublime companion, Mina. I love you, Mina," he confessed.

Fan "Can't Recognise" Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey's fans are worried about him, especially because of his recent appearance. They can't recognise him and are worried about his health.

A user on X wrote, "There is no way that's Jim Carrey."

A second commented, "You can't even recognise him anymore."

A social media user wrote, "Must have had a lot of work done to his face. Looks very different."

Another quipped, "Is he turning into Bill Maher? He looks... different."

A social media wrote, "People are confused by Jim Carrey looking different? When we live in a time where people can use plastic surgery to completely reshape their appearance to the point they really don't look like the same people."

"I'm no conspiracy theorist, but that's not Jim Carrey,' commented another," wrote a user.

Jim Carrey has, however, not commented on his appearance.

