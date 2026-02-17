How Louvre Museum In Paris Lost Over Rs 100 Crore In Ticket Scam

The Louvre in Paris is dealing with a massive ticket fraud scandal. The scamming network is estimated to have cost the museum 10 million Euros (Rs 107 crore) over the past decade, according to the prosecutor's office.

The scheme involved reusing tickets and bribing Louvre employees to bypass ticket checks. So far, nine people have been arrested, including two Louvre employees, several tour guides, and a suspected mastermind.

The Louvre Museum alerted investigators after noticing two Chinese tour guides repeatedly entering the museum with groups of tourists by reusing the same tickets multiple times for different visitors. This suspicious activity led to a broader investigation, which uncovered a racket involving similar practices.

The prosecutors' office revealed that surveillance and wiretaps confirmed the repeated reuse of tickets. Guides were employing the strategy of splitting tour groups to avoid paying the required "speaking fee" imposed on guides. They allegedly had accomplices within the Louvre who helped them avoid ticket checks in exchange for cash.

"The Louvre Museum is facing a resurgence and diversification of ticket fraud," a spokesperson told Reuters. The museum's management has drawn up a plan to prevent cheating and punish fraudsters, she added.

Investigators have since seized more than $1.3 million in cash and over $500,000 from bank accounts. Some of the money was reportedly invested in real estate in France and Dubai. The suspects have been charged with serious crimes, including organised gang fraud, use of forged documents, corruption, and aggravated money laundering. One suspect is being held in pretrial detention on multiple charges, while the other eight have been released under strict conditions.

The recent ticket scam has added to the Louvre's pre-existing distress. In October, the museum was reportedly hit by a high-profile heist in which royal jewels worth over $100 million were stolen. Since then, the museum has experienced two water leaks and had to close a gallery due to structural weaknesses.

Staff strikes have also disrupted operations, with the museum closing partially or fully around a dozen times since December. In an email, the Louvre acknowledged that it is encountering “an increase and diversification of ticket fraud” and that it is working with authorities to tackle it.

