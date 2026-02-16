'He Screamed For Help For 10 Minutes': Mother Of Delhi Man Killed In Crash

The "mother of the 23-year-old who died in a recent car crash where a minor was at the wheels, said there are multiple challans on the car. "There were 13 challans on this car... many of the UP state and all are for over speeding," Inna Maakan told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

Maakan's son, Sahil Dhaneshra, 23, died in a crash that involved an SUV, a car and his bike near Delhi's Dwarka area on February 3.

The police had said the SUV was coming from the direction of a gurdwara, while the motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction. After they crashed, the SUV spun and hit the cab, which was parked on the roadside. Dhaneshra was shifted to a hospital but he died.

Describing the traumatic moments, his mother said they got the call after 1 pm.

"I ran to my car and reached there. My son was lying on the road. his jacket was torn... He was in a very bad condition... I understood that he had been screaming for 10 minutes. AN ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital," she said.

By the time they reached the hospital, he was dead, she said.

Police investigation found that the teen at then wheels was driving without a license. The cab driver is also injured and is admitted in hospital.

Maakan said the police have assured her of a fair investigation even though the teen is out on bail to take his school board exams.

"He is on an interim bail. I met the ACP and the DCP (Assistant and Deputy Commissioners of the police). The ACP told me that the investigation will be fair... I went to the police again. We got the postmortem report today," she added.

She said she got to know about his release later since she was busy with her son's last rites.

"All my relatives live far away. My sister, her husband. My mother. My brother. We are only four to five people. We were busy with the last rites of the child. So we did not know," she said.