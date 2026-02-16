The global artificial intelligence summit kicks off in New Delhi today with big issues on the agenda, from job disruption to child safety, with world leaders in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day AI Impact Summit, which aims to declare a "shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration".

The expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners.

The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

Over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, are expected at the summit.

Here are the LIVE Updates on India AI Impact Summit 2026: