The global artificial intelligence summit kicks off in New Delhi today with big issues on the agenda, from job disruption to child safety, with world leaders in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the five-day AI Impact Summit, which aims to declare a "shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration".
The expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, state governments, and international partners.
The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.
Over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, are expected at the summit.
Bringing the world together to discuss AI!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2026
Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The...
AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the...— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2026
Thanks to the 1.4 billion people of India, our nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2026
India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam LIVE: What Sam Altman Ahead Of AI Impact Summit
In a major endorsement of India's growing role in artificial intelligence, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has described India as a potential "full-stack AI leader" and announced plans to expand the company's presence and partnerships in the country.
In a media article, Altman said India has become OpenAI's second-largest user base globally, after the United States.
He revealed that India now has 100 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, with the country also having the largest number of student users worldwide.
India ranks fourth globally in the adoption of Prism, OpenAI's free tool for scientific research and LaTeX-based collaboration.
Altman said OpenAI is committed to building AI "in India, with India, and for India." He noted that the company has made its tools available for free to ensure access regardless of income, education or familiarity with technology.
AI Impact Summit in New Delhi LIVE: "We Invite Whole World's Data To India": PM Modi Ahead Of Big AI Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that data centres in India will be a major job creator for the youth and invited the "whole world's data to reside" in the country. The statements come ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on Monday, which will be held alongside the India AI Impact Summit.
"Data centres will be a massive job creator for our youth. We invite the whole world's data to reside in India. India is laying the foundation for a thriving AI ecosystem by expanding computing power and data centre infra capacity," said PM Modi during an interview with news agency PTI.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: India Eyes Big Role In Shaping AI Future With Mega Tech Chiefs Summit
India kicks off one of the world's largest artificial intelligence summits Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to clear a path for India in a heated race to develop frontier models.
