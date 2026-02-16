S Tharoor Wants Foreign Minister Job, Pawan Khera 'Puppet': MS Aiyar, Again

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has left the Grand Old Party red-faced yet again. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the former Union Minister has made controversial remarks on some senior party colleagues, including Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera. He has also said that the Congress won't win the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala because Congress leaders "hate each other more than they hate the Communists".

Aiyar's bombshell has come amid an uproar over his recent praise for Kerala Chief Minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan, including a prediction that the Left veteran will continue in the top post following the upcoming polls. The Congress has distanced itself from the remarks, with party leader Pawan Khera saying that Aiyar has no connection with the Congress and speaks in his personal capacity.

Speaking to NDTV, Aiyar described Khera as a "puppet" and said he is not a party spokesman. "He has been accusing me for the past two years. If the Congress party cannot find anyone other than Pawan Khera to be its spokesman, it will be in the condition it is in," he said.

#NDTVExclusive | "He (Pawan Khera) is a 'puppet' of the Congress party... They (Congressmen) are divided among themselves. They hate each other more than they hate the communists": Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to NDTV's @journalistaswin pic.twitter.com/tFqfVRZzEQ — NDTV (@ndtv) February 16, 2026

To a question on the Congress's prospects in Kerala, Aiyar said, "I want the Congress to win, but I don't believe it will because Congress leaders are divided. They hate each other more than they hate the Communists."

Aiyar also made sharp remarks on four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who has had his share of tussles with the party leadership for his stand on issues such as Operation Sindoor. Calling Tharoor "anti-Pakistan", Aiyar said he harbours ambitions to be the "next foreign minister".

Aiyar also said Jairam Ramesh, the Congress's communications head, has to "keep his job".

The veteran leader, who has made headlines in the recent past for his off-the-cuff remarks, left the Congress red-faced when he praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a Thiruvananthapuram event months ahead of the state polls in which the Congress will take on the Left.

Aiyar made the remarks at a seminar titled "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy". In fact, the state Congress leadership had written to several intellectuals, urging them not to attend the seminar. At the seminar, Aiyar said, "I do not know whether this is a compliment or an insult, but I deeply regret the absence of my party colleagues on this occasion, which is a state occasion and therefore, a national occasion."

A former Panchayati Raj Minister, Aiyar said Kerala tops the chart when it comes to Panchayati Raj and has fulfilled former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's dream. "Therefore, I must fall at your feet, Chief Minister Vijayan, and request you to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped. Thank you and may Kerala prosper," he said.

The Congress was quick to respond. Khera said in a post on X, "Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity."

Ramesh said, "Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know LDF and BJP are covert partners."