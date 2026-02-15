Mani Shankar Aiyar's Prediction On Pinarayi Vijayan Return Sparks Row

Mani Shankar Aiyar's opinion that Pinarayi Vijayan will be back again as the Chief Minister of Kerala has sparked a furore in the Congress. In a post on X, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity".

The CPM - to which Pinarayi Vijayan belongs -- and the Congress are at loggerheads in Kerala and the two parties were voted in alternately every assembly election till the last, when the Left-led Front came to power for a second term.

Aiyar has now predicted a third term for Vijayan. Applauding Kerala as the country's leader in Panchayati Raj at an event that was also attended by Vijayan, he said, "So, in the presence of the Chief Minister, who I am confident will continue in office, I renew my plea: to reinforce Kerala as the best Panchayati Raj state in the country, state law should be amended based on practical experience."

Then, declaring that there is no champion for Panchayati Raj left in the country, he said, "Therefore, I must fall at your feet, Chief Minister Vijayan, and request you to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped. Thank you, and may Kerala prosper".

His words have deeply embarrassed the Congress, which hopes to return to power in the assembly election due this year. Reports said that state Congress chief Ramesh Chennithala had earlier warned party leaders about attending the conference where the events took place, saying it was orchestrated to boost the Left.

Aiyar had earlier embarrassed the Congress multiple times by deviating from the party line. The key occasions include his derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his comment that China had "allegedly invaded" India in 1962 in May 2024. He had apologised after intense criticism.