PM Modi Receives Invite For Tarique Rahman's Oath Ceremony On February 17

Dhaka is set to witness a major political moment on February 17 as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman is sworn in as the next Prime Minister of Bangladesh, marking the formal return of the BNP to power.

The oath ceremony, expected to take place at the Southern Plaza of the Bangladesh Parliament House, is being closely watched across South Asia, with India featuring prominently among the invited countries.

According to BNP sources, the day will begin with the oath-taking of newly elected Members of Parliament, followed by the swearing-in of the new prime minister and cabinet later in the day. The oath to Tarique Rahman will be administered by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, underscoring the constitutional transition after the general election.

Speaking to NDTV, a BNP spokesperson described February 17 as a "historic day for Bangladesh," noting that the formation of the new government would signal a fresh political chapter after a prolonged and closely scrutinised electoral process. The spokesperson added that attention would also focus on the international presence in Dhaka, particularly the arrival of South Asian leaders.

In a significant diplomatic outreach, the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has invited heads of government from 13 countries to attend the oath ceremony. The invitee list includes India, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan.

India's invitation carries particular weight, given Dhaka-New Delhi ties and the shared history between the two neighbours. Sources told NDTV that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formally invited but is unlikely to attend due to prior commitments in Mumbai on the same day with French President Emmanuel Macron. Instead, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar or Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is expected to represent India at the ceremony.

Diplomatic observers say India's participation at any level will be closely analysed for signals about the future trajectory of India-Bangladesh relations under the new BNP-led government. While past BNP administrations have had complex ties with New Delhi, recent statements from party leaders have emphasised regional cooperation, trade, connectivity and stability.

As regional leaders converge on Dhaka, the February 17 ceremony is shaping up to be more than a domestic political event. It is also emerging as an early test of how Bangladesh's new leadership positions itself within South Asia, with India watching carefully and visibly from the front row.