'Wouldn't Change A Thing': Canadian Tourist Shares Experience After Sleepless Indian Train Ride

Two Canadian nationals travelling across India had a memorable train ride in the sleeper class after their cabin was gatecrashed by curious little children. In a now-viral Instagram post, Kim Greenwood shared how she accidentally booked a ticket in the sleeper class, thinking she and her travelling partner would get more rest. However, over the next seven hours, their journey took a different route.

"One of us, me, booked an early train from Jalgaon Junction to Chandrapura in a sleeping car class, thinking we would get more sleep. Seemed logical. However, one should read more about the multiple ticket classes available on the trains in India. The sleeper seat is in 3rd class on some of the trains," said Greenwood, who quickly learned that in India's sleeper class, a ticket grants you a berth, but the space belongs to the community.

In the clip, a few children could be seen curiously watching over Greenwood's travelling partner, sleeping on the middle berth. Rather than retreating, the Canadians leaned into the chaos. Soon, the man was playing games with the children, and their small cabin transformed into a makeshift community square.

"I was so impressed, amazed and all of the great feelings one can have while watching a community work together and coexist as one large family unit. The people that amassed on our bunk were from disparate families," wrote Greenwood.

"Some bought food for us to try through train windows at stops, the passing by food salespeople on the train and some that their mother made. The kids loved the attraction of Canadian tourists, but watching the relationships and the level of cooperation between the locals is something that everyone should aspire to."

Though they didn't get a minute of sleep, Greenwood said she wouldn't trade the experience for anything else. "A 7 hour sleepless train ride, but wouldn't change a thing."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Hope You Enjoyed The Ride'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 615,000 views as social media users lauded the Canadian nationals for taking the experience in their stride instead of getting annoyed.

"I really hope you enjoyed that train ride. They truly are core memories for us when we were growing up," said one user, while another added: "I met a foreigner too. She was alone and I was just a kid travelling to Kota. She departed at Mathura but we spent time. It was so fun."

A third commented: "I love how sporty you are about all this. Most people would get pissed about losing sleep. Kudos to your traveller mindset, putting such a lovely, fun twist on things."

A fourth said: "There is a reason people will have more stories while on train journeys, and not on flights or buses. The way all people around you become one big family and share their stories, experiences, laughs, sorrow, and food is just amazing."