The China Factor Behind Northeast's First Emergency Runway On Highway

The China factor is one the the key reasons behind the significance of the emergency landing facility (ELF) on the Dibrugarh-Moran stretch of a national highway in Assam. It can accommodate frontline fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during emergencies.

Why Is This Important

There are many IAF bases against Chinese ones all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). A second Rafale squadron is based in Hashimara, north of Bengal and south of Bhutan. To the southeast of this area is where India is particularly vulnerable.

This is why during the Doklam crisis, India was prepared that if there was any effort by the Chinese to come close they would try to block this area. The other bases are in Tezpur, Jorhat, and Chabua.

On the Chinese side, there are at least seven air bases. In the event of a war, India's airbases would become targets, which is why India needs alternative facilities where fighter jets can be deployed. Parked fighter jets are extremely vulnerable to attack on the ground.

This is where the emergency landing facility comes in.

The ELF is reinforced, long and wide enough for landings. Before use, the highway would be sealed off to traffic and troops would secure the perimeter. The aircraft that land here can be refuelled and rearmed quickly.

Not just for combat, the ELF can be used for humanitarian work too.

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic landing at the first ELF in the northeast aboard a C-130J aircraft. PM Modi had taken off from Chabua airfield, and landed at the ELF in Moran.

The Rs 100-crore ELF is 4.2-km-long. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were present on the occasion.