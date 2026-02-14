4.2 Km Highway Emergency Landing Strip For Military, Civil Aircraft In Assam

Under the scorching sun, crowds gathered along the Moran bypass in Assam on Saturday to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF).

PM Modi marked the inauguration with a historic landing aboard a C-130J aircraft, kicking off his one-day visit to the poll-bound state.

The 4.2-km stretch of the highway, which usually sees heavy vehicles passing through, has now been upgraded to serve as an emergency landing strip for the armed forces during disasters or contingencies.

The four-lane ELF project, conceptualised in 2021 and completed in 2025 at a cost of Rs 99.86 crore, has been built in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to support landings and take-offs of both military and civilian aircraft.

Residents from nearby villages queued up along the highway. "This is very important for the Northeast, and watching it so close to home feels amazing," said 54-year-old Sanjeeb Das, who was waiting with others watching the Indian Air Force prepare for the sortie. Seven-year-old Aneesha, who rushed over after school, was thrilled to watch the planes. "I couldn't see the full airshow because I had school but now I've come with my mother to view the planes," she said.

During a 20-minute air show, the Indian Air Force demonstrated touch-and-go operations and evacuation procedures, giving the public a first-hand look at how emergency missions are carried out. Rafale jets, Sukhoi aircraft and the C-130J participated in the display.

The ELF passes through Khelmati, Chagkipathar, Natunmaji, Jationi and Digholia villages in Dibrugarh district. Along with strengthening national security, the project is expected to improve regional connectivity and enhance disaster-response capabilities across the Northeast.

The Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies. It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast.

Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight.

A notable feature of the Moran ELF is the absence of a central road divider, allowing smooth aircraft movement during landing and take-off operations.

The facility is being viewed as a major strategic addition to India's military infrastructure in Upper Assam, located not far from the India-China border. It will act as an alternative landing option if Dibrugarh Airport or the Chabua Air Force Station becomes unavailable due to operational constraints or emergencies.

Until now, most such emergency landing strips in India have been concentrated in the western, northern and central regions. The Moran ELF marks the first for the Northeast.