'Where Do You Draw The Line?' Techie Refuses Solo Dance And Fashion Walk Request To 'Impress Client'

An Indian techie has gone viral after sharing their experience of being asked by the management to perform a solo dance and walk a runway to impress the client. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, 'Refused to dance and do a fashion walk during client visit - was I wrong?', the techie detailed how the management expected them to come through and questioned where the line should be drawn in a corporate setup.

"We have an upcoming client visit at our office next week. Standard agenda: presentations, discussions, product demos, networking," the techie wrote, adding: "Today, management shared that along with the formal sessions, they're planning a 'fun engagement segment', solo dance performances, fashion walk, light entertainment to 'impress the client' and show team culture. My senior colleague asked me if I could perform a solo dance."

The techie said that although they enjoyed dancing, they did not want to entertain clients in a corporate setting and promptly refused the colleague.

"Then I was asked if I could at least participate in the fashion walk segment. I refused that too. My thought process: I'm hired as a backend developer, not an event performer."

"Client visits are professional engagements. Optional should mean optional. I don't like the idea of being a puppet to "impress" someone. If I want to dance, I'll dance at a party, wedding, or with friends, not as a corporate display item."

The techie said they weren't judging anyone who was participating in the programme, but questioned if the refusal could paint them in a negative light.

"Is refusing such activities seen negatively in Indian workplaces? Where do you draw the line between “team spirit” and personal boundaries? Would genuinely like to hear how others handle this."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | ChatGPT Spends 12 Hours Reasoning To Derive New Physics Formula

'Never Seen Such Behaviour'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the techie for standing their ground and refusing to participate in the management's shenanigans.

"Anyone who is participating in such events is a certified bootlicker, and have zero self-respect," said one user, while another added: "You did good. You are hired for development job not an entertainer. This brown sepoy mindset of these boomer managers will take time to be cured."

A third commented: "Lol. I've been in the industry for 16 years and have never seen such absurd client engagement activities. Those in management positions at your company must be a real piece of work."

Another said: "Please be firm on this, Indian managers need to understand the real reason why expats come, and watching performances or being pampered is certainly not on the list!"