Indian Techie Reveals How They Secured New Job Within A Month Of Sudden Layoff

With the tech sector facing a wave of global job cuts, professionals need a bounce-back strategy for sudden layoffs. A viral story from an Indian techie highlights this necessity, detailing how they stayed calm and landed a new position within a month of receiving the pink slip.

In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "This is how I handled a sudden layoff and found a job within a month", the techie listed the tips that helped him get back on track.

"On 15th December, I was suddenly laid off and asked to resign within a week. It came out of nowhere. I was working in a support-heavy role, so the first thing that hit me was panic. I knew I had gaps, and I knew I had to upskill fast," the user wrote.

Quizzed about various developer tools like Python, SQL and PySpark during the interviews, the techie decided to dedicate long hours to finish tutorials and online lectures to upskill quickly.

"At the same time, I treated job applications like a full-time job. I was applying daily without overthinking rejections and just kept moving forward," the techie said, adding: "What helped the most was being consistent. I was regularly updating my profile on portals, which helped me to get the calls."

The process was not smooth as the techie failed multiple interviews, but kept on learning from each rejection and started working on the weaknesses. In the end, things worked out in the techie's favour, who managed to land a new job with a 50 per cent hike.

"What felt like the worst phase of my career turned into one of the most important learning periods of my life. Sharing this in case someone else is going through the same phase right now."

'Inspiring Story'

As the post went viral, social media users lauded the techie for overcoming their brief professional slump courageously and helping others.

"Best thing you have done and needs to be learned by everyone: I kept going without much overthinking about rejection and interview," said one user, while another added: "Such an inspiring story! All the best bro,"

A third commented: "Great to hear you bounced back so quickly; it sounds like you handled the situation like a pro and turned it into an opportunity."

A fourth said: "A lot of people get stuck after layoffs because they spiral or wait to “feel ready” again. You did the opposite: learned just enough, interviewed, got feedback, fixed gaps, repeated. That loop matters more than perfect prep."