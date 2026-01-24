'Honestly Impressed': Foreigner After Inaugural Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Ride

A female foreign traveller has gone viral after sharing her experience aboard the first Vande Bharat sleeper train launched earlier this week between Kamakhya and Howrah. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, 'Foreigner POV: Vande Bharat sleeper train', travel content creator Anusha said she was impressed by the new state-of-the-art train launched by the Indian Railways.

"This is the Vande Bharat sleeper train from Guwahati to Kolkata. I am travelling on it on the very first day. Looks like the entire country decided to travel today," said Anusha, highlighting the premium-looking exterior of the train and the automatic glass doors.

"The Vande Bharat sleeper doesn't feel like a typical train," Anusha remarked, praising the bright interiors, comfortable seats, and good food. She added that if this service defines the future of travel in India, she is thoroughly impressed

"Rode the Vande Bharat sleeper train for the first time on its Inauguration day from Guwahati, Assam to Kolkata and honestly, I'm very impressed," she captioned the accompanying video

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 110,000 views as social media users lauded the foreigner for showing the positive side of India.

"Wow, it's so clean and looks like the trains in Europe. I hope they can maintain the cleanliness," said one user, while another added: "The government has improved, hopefully the public improves now as well."

A third commented: "The future is more fantastic, with Vande Bharat 4.0 under construction of 280 kmph and next gen high-speed with 320 kmph. Along with Bullet Train with 350 kmph."

A fourth said: "I want to see the review after one to three months. I want to see how my fellow Indians treat this train. The government did their work, now it will be our turn to keep some civil sense."

The first commercial run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train has received an overwhelmingly positive response after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it last week.

The Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India, offering modern amenities, improved travel time and a world-class overnight travel experience.