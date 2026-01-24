'This Is Switzerland': Vande Bharat Against Snowcapped Background Stuns Social Media

A viral video of Vande Bharat Express moving through snow-covered landscapes in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral on social media, with users comparing the scenery to that of Switzerland. Captured in the Banihal region on Friday (Jan 23), the semi-high-speed train can be seen gliding over the tracks amid the first snowfall of the season.

The orange-livery train stood out against the white background with the station and tracks covered in snow, creating a postcard-like scene that drew instant comparisons to Swiss alpine railways.

"Mama, this is Switzerland level. That sleek train against a snow-covered background kicks a**. Unthinkable even 5 years ago," said one user, while another added: "Railways should build vista dome coaches in Vande Bharat for such routes."

A third commented: "A little bit of world-class makeover for the station, and this will do a lot of positive PR for our nation."

Check The Viral Video Here:

Mama this is Switzerland level. That sleek train against a snow covered background kicks ass 🫡

Unthinkable even 5 years ago. https://t.co/jCbfBldTz7 — Kartik (@calm_sutra) January 23, 2026

Also Read | Foreigner Amazed By Indian Hospitality After Locals Invite Him For 'Bread And Chai'

Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Katra and Srinagar in June last year. In contrast to Vande Bharat trains operating in other regions of the country, the trains on this route contain a number of additional amenities to accommodate passengers' needs and operational difficulties in the harsh Kashmir weather.

The Kashmir Vande Bharat Express is specially designed to handle temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius. It is equipped with heated windscreens, an air dryer system, and a 5 kVA transformer, as it is fully run on electricity.

It is also equipped with fully air-conditioned coaches and modern amenities such as automatic plug doors, mobile charging sockets and CCTV facilities.

The train includes innovative heating systems that keep the vacuum system functioning with warm air even when temperatures drop below zero. Additionally, the washrooms are thermally insulated to keep pipes and toilet tanks from freezing.