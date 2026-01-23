Foreigner Amazed By Indian Hospitality After Locals Invite Him For 'Bread And Chai'

A foreigner currently travelling across India has gone viral on social media after he experienced the country's legendary hospitality during a morning walk through a park. In a viral Instagram video titled "Strangers invited me for chai in India", content creator Austin showed the moment a group of local seniors, gathered for exercise and breakfast, invited him to join them.

As he passed by, the group warmly beckoned him over, offering hot chai and fresh bread. Touched by the kindness, Austin noted that despite his extensive global travels, he had never encountered such genuine warmth and generosity from strangers.

“These Indians just called me over. They gave me some bread and cheese. They also gave me fresh coffee or chai. Indian hospitality is real," said Austin.

"First morning in India, I already got a free meal and free drink. I've never been in a country like that where people would call me and give me free food. That's never happened. Shoutout to India."

Austin said the men didn't want anything, adding that they just wanted to share the moment with him.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | 'Rs 1.6 Lakh For 90 Mins': Indian Expat Highlights High Costs Of US Healthcare After Hospital Visit

'Our Love Language'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 255,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users explained what hospitality meant to the Indians.

"Best country in the world because Indians believe that the guest is like a god. Athiti devo bhawah," said one user, while another added: "Eating and feeding is our love language."

A third commented: "Bro, we don't like to eat alone, that's disrespectful for u,s so when anyone comes to us while we are eating, we offer them to eat with us."

A fourth said: "They basically want company and enjoy when they offer chai. We are obsessed with chai (tea)."