Army To Hire 800 Porters In Rajouri, Poonch For Its Newly Raised Company

Indian Army will conduct recruitment drives from March 12 to enrol 800 porters for its newly raised Porter Company, officials said.

"A porter recruitment rally for enrolling 600 porters and 200 reserve porters for the Army Porter Company will be held at seven places in Rajouri and Poonch districts," they said.

According to an official advertisement, the 279 Porter Company is being raised for 179 days -- from April 1 to September 26 this year -- under the Ministry of Defence.

The recruitment rallies will be organised at seven brigade headquarters across Rajouri and Poonch from March 12 to 19.

The drive will be held at brigade headquarters in Poonch and Rajouri from March 12 to 13, at Balnoi and Naushera from March 14 to 15, at Bhimber Gali from March 16 to 17, and at Mendhar and Manjakote from March 18 to 19.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a citizen of India, medically fit, and aged between 18 and 40 years, according to the advertisement.

The candidates have been asked to bring original documents along with five duly attested photocopies of their Aadhaar card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card or Driving Licence.

They must also produce a character certificate issued by the concerned village sarpanch, a medical fitness certificate from an authorised medical attendant in original, and a police verification certificate in original, it added.

The authorities have advised eligible candidates to be present at the respective brigade locations on the specified dates for the recruitment process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)