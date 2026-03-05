"They Were Our Guests": Omar Abdullah On Iran Warship Sunk By US Off Sri Lanka

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed concern over the attack on an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, calling it "unfortunate".

In a major escalation of the crisis in West Asia, on March 4, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, killing dozens of sailors and dramatically widening Washington's pursuit of the Iranian navy. The Iranian warship IRIS Dena was heading back to Iran from an eastern Indian port.

Omar Abdullah said the warship was attacked while returning from a naval exercise in India, saying, "They were our guests. In some way, our country is also being dragged into this situation. What will happen in the future is beyond my jurisdiction," said Omar while interacting with media persons.

On Kashmir, Abdullah warned against elements trying to disturb the atmosphere, saying they should not be allowed to take advantage of the situation.

Regarding Nepal's elections, he said polls are essential for democracy, adding, "A new leader has emerged there." Let us see what decision the people of Nepal take."

"This is the first general election being held there after those developments. Elections must be conducted properly in a democracy. How can a government be formed without elections? As I have read in newspapers, a new leader has emerged there. Let us see what decision the people of Nepal take,” Abdullah added.

On Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha nomination, Abdullah said it's an internal Bihar matter, mentioning Kumar's past INDIA bloc ties, and wished him well. "We extend our best wishes that he plays a constructive role in Rajya Sabha. I will also ask three of my colleagues in Rajya Sabha to meet Nitish Kumar from time to time," said Omar Abdullah.