"Important To Control Emotions": Omar Abdullah As Kashmir Simmers Over Iran

As Kashmir simmers amid protests against Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said war is not a solution and questioned which law permits the US and Israel to launch an attack on Iran. "The people of Iran have to choose what kind of government they want. The way the American people choose their President, the Israeli people choose who will be in power, and the Indians choose who will be the Prime Minister. No international law allows a change of guard by using firepower," he told the media.

Abdullah said Khamenei and his family members were brutally murdered. "In that case, what Russia did in Ukraine is right. And tomorrow, if India enters a neighbouring country, that will also be right. I express solidarity with the people of Iran and condemn the attack. I appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir not to let the situation worsen," he said, adding that some people are trying to take advantage of the situation.

"I don't want police and paramilitary forces to misuse power anywhere. It would be very unfortunate if someone got injured, or worse, anywhere. It is important to control emotions at this time," he said, urging religious leaders to keep the peace.

The Chief Minister said he was in touch with the central government regarding the Indian students stranded in the Middle East. He asked students from Jammu and Kashmir to follow the Indian embassy's instructions.

Massive protests have erupted in several parts of Kashmir over the assassination of Khamenei. The Valley is home to a significant number of Shia Muslims who consider the Ayatollah as their top religious leader. Scores of marches mourning his killing have been taken out in Kashmir. In some areas, the protests turned violent when the people clashed with security personnel. At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured during protests on Monday, following which strict curbs were imposed.