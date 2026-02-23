"One Who Consistently Targets BJP': Omar Abdullah's Rare Rahul Gandhi Praise

In a rare show of support for Rahul Gandhi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has hit back at suggestions of a leadership change within the INDIA bloc. Abdullah said that Gandhi is effectively holding the government accountable and consistently taking on the ruling BJP, which he described as the primary job of the Opposition.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister brushed aside the remarks of Mani Shankar Aiyer, who had suggested that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA bloc instead of Rahul Gandhi. Abdullah said that no such discussion on leadership change within the INDIA bloc has taken place.

The support marks a shift in tone for Abdullah, who, in the past, has been a vocal critic of the alliance's functioning and the issues raised by Congress, including "Vote Chori" and rigged EVMs. Only a few months ago, he said that the INDIA bloc was on "life support."

But today, Omar Abdullah came out strongly in support of Rahul Gandhi and praised him for his performance as an Opposition leader and questioned the rationale of those seeking a leadership change in the INDIA bloc.

"Where did Rahul Gandhi lack in the fight against the BJP. He is the one who has consistently targeted the BJP. He always opposes the BJP and questions the government on everything. That's the job of the opposition. What else do you expect from Rahul Gandhi?" said Abdullah.

Abdullah argued that while Congress may have lost some recent elections, the alliance's core duty is to challenge the government and oppose the BJP. He questioned if anyone could point to where Gandhi had failed in that regard.

Addressing Mani Shankar Aiyar's comments, Abdullah said that while Aiyar is entitled to his opinion, any leadership decision can only be made collectively by the alliance members. He emphasised that the issue has never even been on the agenda.

"No such meeting of INDIA bloc has been held so far. I don't know where this proposal is being discussed. Mani Shankar Aiyar has given his personal opinion. But a decision with regard to leadership can only be taken by the INDIA bloc. No meeting of INDIA block has discussed this issue," Abdullah said.