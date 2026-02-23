Congress To Hold Farmers' Rally In Bhopal Against India-US Trade Deal

A major political showdown is set to unfold in Bhopal on February 24 as the Congress party organises a massive farmers' mahachaupal against the proposed India-US trade deal. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will headline the rally, which the party claims is aimed at protecting farmers' interests.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal at 1 pm, with the programme set to begin at 2 pm. Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to land earlier, around 12 noon, as per information shared by the AICC with the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit.

Congress had initially sought permission to hold the mahachaupal at Lal Parade Ground, but the administration granted permission for the event at Jawahar Chowk. Two large domes have been constructed at the venue, with a massive stage arrangement where nearly 250 leaders and office-bearers are expected to sit. Organisers claim that around 50,000 farmers, youth, and party workers from across the state will participate.

Senior Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, will share the stage along with state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, PCC chief Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Congress MLAs, Rajya Sabha MPs, Political Affairs Committee members, and all 71 district presidents of the party in Madhya Pradesh.

Leader of Opposition in the state, Umang Singhar, said all preparations for the event have been completed and described the rally as a matter of farmers' survival.

Congress leaders argue that the India-US trade agreement could severely impact key agricultural sectors in Madhya Pradesh. According to them, soybean farmers may face lower prices due to import pressures, while cotton farmers in the Malwa and Nimar regions could suffer losses. They also claim that fruit growers and dairy producers may face adverse market conditions.

Singhar said the rally is being organised in support of farmers and to raise awareness about what he termed the "anti-farmer implications" of the trade deal.

"This is about farmers' interests," he said, adding that Congress would intensify its campaign if concerns are not addressed.

The ruling BJP has dismissed the Congress campaign as politically motivated. Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana said Rahul Gandhi "has no real issues" and accused him of spreading misinformation among farmers.

"It has become a habit for him to mislead farmers," Kansana said.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also responded strongly, claiming that neither Congress at the state nor national level had done as much for farmers as the current government. He said the BJP administration has undertaken more work in its tenure than Congress did in decades. He accused the Congress of misrepresenting facts and urged Rahul Gandhi to "apologise" for what he described as misleading statements about farmers.