Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Owner Targeted After Defending Muslim Shopkeeper

There's "no need to fear" was the clear message from Rahul Gandhi to Deepak Kumar, a gymnasium owner in Uttarakhand, who made headlines when he identified himself as "Mohammad Deepak" while defending a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper from alleged Bajrang Dal members.

"Rahul Gandhi ji had called me to meet him. He spoke to my family and explained to me that there is no need to fear, you have not done anything wrong," Deepak Kumar told reporters in Delhi after meeting the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The row began on January 26, when a mob targeted Vakil Ahmed's shop, Baba School Dress. The group objected to the name "Baba," claiming it could be confused with the local Siddhbali Baba temple. However, locals noted that many other shops in the area use the word "Baba" without issue, leading to allegations that Ahmed was targeted solely for his religious identity.

When Deepak intervened to protect the elderly shopkeeper, the mob demanded his name. He defiantly responded, "My name is Mohammad Deepak."

Since then, the gymnasium owner has faced a severe economic boycott.

Before the controversy, Deepak's Hulk Gym - located on Badrinath Road in Kotdwar - boasted 150 members. That number has since crashed to just 15.

"Rahul ji also said that he would come to Kotdwar to meet me and take membership in my gym," said Deepak, dressed in a sweatshirt and denims.

Earlier, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas walked through Kotdwar with Deepak and symbolically signed up for a gym membership.

"Mohammad Deepak has set an example of unity, brotherhood, and courage - one that will inspire every young person in the country to muster the courage to fight against injustice and hatred. Deepak is a warrior of the 'Shop of Love'- the entire country takes pride in him," the Congress posted on X.

In another post, the Congress showed the two men hugging.

"Two Brothers - Soldiers of Love," it captioned the post.