Son Sentenced, Daughter Fined, Brother Caught: Inside The El Mencho Dynasty

Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, the notorious leader and founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed in a high-stakes operation carried out by Mexican security forces.

The Mexican Army launched a raid in Tapalpa, Jalisco, on February 22. El Mencho was fatally wounded during the raid and later died while being transported for medical treatment.

CJNG is said to be one of the most dangerous drug trafficking organisations globally. El Mencho's family has also been deeply involved in the cartel's criminal activities. His son, daughter and brother are currently either serving their sentence or facing trial.

El Mencho's Son

El Mencho's son, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, widely known as "El Menchito", has been sentenced to life imprisonment for multiple drug trafficking offences. A high-ranking member of the CJNG, he will spend the rest of his life in prison and an additional 30 years for his involvement in a large drug trafficking conspiracy.

He was also ordered to give up more than $6 billion he made from drug trafficking. He ran the CJNG for almost seven years and managed large-scale drug shipments into the US, including tens of tons of cocaine. In 2013, he helped start the fentanyl crisis in the US.

El Mencho's Eldest Daughter

Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, El Mencho's eldest daughter, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for willfully engaging in financial transactions for Mexican drug traffickers in 2021. Despite the sentence, she was released in April 2022, serving less than the full term.

She violated US drug trafficking laws, the Kingpin Act, and illegally did business with six Mexican companies already marked by US authorities as connected to drug trafficking. "The Kingpin Act is a critically important tool in the US government's unrelenting efforts to target foreign drug cartels that seek to flood American streets with illegal drugs," the Department of Justice said.

El Mencho's Brother

El Mencho's brother, Antonio, tried to hide from authorities by faking his death and fleeing to the US, but he was eventually caught and arrested in 2022. He is charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine for importation into the US for over 20 years.

El Mencho's Brother-In-Law

El Mencho's brother-in-law, Los Cuinis, played a big role in the cartel, even using a small submarine to smuggle drugs. He secretly helped run and fund the cartel while trying to hide under a fake name. He was caught in Brazil in 2017 and got 30 years in a US prison for his role in supporting CJNG.

El Mencho's Son-In-Law

His son-in-law, Cristian Fernando Gutierrez-Ochoa, also faked his death to escape authorities in Mexico. In December 2025, he was sentenced to 140 months in prison for international money laundering.

"Cristian Fernando Gutierrez-Ochoa epitomises the arrogance of the cartels – laundering millions in drug profits, stockpiling cash and ghost guns, kidnapping military officials, and believing he could live in luxury and anonymity on American soil," the DOJ said.