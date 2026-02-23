Donald Trump Sneers At "Dumb" Tariff Verdict That Gave Him "More Powers"

Donald Trump went on a childish rant against the Supreme Court Monday over last week's "ridiculous (and) dumb" ruling on his administration's tariffs. He claimed the majority verdict - which said the United States President exceeded his authority - had actually increased his powers.

On Truth Social Trump claimed he could "use Licenses to do absolutely 'terrible' things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for decades".

The US President, however, gave no clear explanation of how the ruling might be interpreted as giving him 'extraordinary powers'. And, in an immature fit, he also declared he would "be using lower case letters (to refer to the Supreme Court) based on a complete lack of respect".

"The supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!) of the United States accidentally and unwittingly gave me... far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling."

'Yes' to licence, 'no' to fees?

The post quickly descended into an incoherent jumble about the use of presidential trade licenses, i.e., those a US President can issue in an economic emergency, as a roundabout way to impose penalties on foreign trade instead of levying tariffs on import of goods and services.

Laws like the IEEPA, the 1971 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, can be used to force foreign countries to ask for special permission, i.e., licenses, to trade with the US.

Trump seemed to be complaining about the Supreme Court ruling that while he could still demand countries exporting to the US queue up for such licences, he cannot charge a 'fee'.

"For one thing, I can use Licenses to do absolutely "terrible" things to foreign countries, especially those countries that have been RIPPING US OFF for many decades, but incomprehensibly, according to the ruling, can't charge them a License fee - BUT ALL LICENSES CHARGE FEES, why can't the United States do so? You do a license to get a fee!"

"The opinion doesn't explain that, but I know the answer!" Trump claimed darkly.

"The court has also approved all other Tariffs, of which there are many, and they can all be used in a much more powerful and obnoxious way, with legal certainty, than the Tariffs as initially used," the President claimed.

Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs in April 2025. Photo: AFP

Trump lambasted the Supreme Court as "incompetent" except for "the Great Three", i.e., the three conservative-leaning justices, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito, who dissented.

'Babies of slaves'

Trump's attack on the court then rambled into complaints about another contentious issue - birthright citizenship, i.e., automatic US citizen status for those born on American soil.

"The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others, who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship, by saying the 14th Amendment was NOT written to take care of the "babies of slaves," which it was as proven by the EXACT TIMING of its construction, filing, and ratification, which perfectly coincided with the END OF THE CIVIL WAR," he declared.

Birthright citizenship in the US comes from this clause in the 14th Amendment: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens"

In January last year Trump issued an executive order seeking to exclude children of undocumented immigrants or those on temporary visas, arguing the clause, written after the Civil War, was meant only for "babies of slaves", i.e., the children of freed slaves.

Trump has argued China and other countries 'use' this citizenship clause to 'infiltrate' the US by sending women in the final stages of pregnancy as 'tourists' or on other visas.

The President hit out at the court, fearing it would come to "the wrong conclusion".

"But this supreme court will find a way to come to the wrong conclusion, one that again will make China, and various other Nations, happy and rich. Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation - I have a job to do."

Trump's 10% to 15% hike

On Saturday, responding to the court limiting his tariffs to 10 per cent, Trump declared he was raising that amount to 15 per cent. This, he said, was "fully allowed, and legally tested".

"During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

