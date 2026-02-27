As J&K Nears Maiden Ranji Title, Omar Abdullah's Team India Pitch

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team stands on the brink of claiming their first Ranji Trophy title after a 67-year wait. In the final against Karnataka, the visitors have built a commanding lead, setting the stage for what Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has described as a moment to highlight overlooked cricketers deserving national recognition.

Abdullah, speaking to NDTV, addressed the potential impact of a victory on Jammu and Kashmir's cricket future.

"People will wake up to the fact that Jammu and Kashmir has great cricketers, but they have not got exposure. You have not heard about our cricketers. It is time now that one or two members from Jammu and Kashmir truly deserve to wear Indian colours," the Chief Minister told NDTV.

Reflecting on the long wait since Jammu and Kashmir last contended for such honours, Abdullah pointed out that this marked his first visit to Hubballi.

"This is my first visit to Hubballi. I was keen to come here," he said. "It represents what J&K is. It cuts through our society, religion. As they play one it shows about it."

"It is Ramzan. I am looking forward to Jammu and Kashmir lifting the cup and taking home that's all," he added.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: "On our way to Hubli to cheer the J&K cricket team as they play the final of the Ranji Trophy. They've already made lakhs of people so very proud of their achievements by reaching the final. I'm really looking forward to spending the day tomorrow in the stands cheering them on."

On our way to Hubli to cheer the J&K cricket team as they play the final of the Ranji Trophy. They've already made lakhs of people so very proud of their achievements by reaching the final. I'm really looking forward to spending the day tomorrow in the stands cheering them on. pic.twitter.com/rvBTpyhnac — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 27, 2026

On the field, Jammu and Kashmir's performance has been driven by a combination of disciplined bowling and resilient batting. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal have been central to their dominance on the penultimate day of the five-day final. Iqbal remained unbeaten on 94, guiding his side to 186 for four in their second innings, extending the overall lead to 477 runs.

Earlier, Nabi claimed his seventh five-wicket haul of the season with figures of 5/54, as Karnataka were dismissed for 293 in their first innings. This gave Jammu and Kashmir a substantial 291-run lead after posting 584 in their own first innings.

Karnataka's reply centred on a determined 160 from 266 balls by former captain Mayank Agarwal. However the century proved insufficient to alter the momentum as Nabi's bowling ensured Agarwal's effort stayed in the background, particularly after Karnataka resumed from 220 for five overnight.