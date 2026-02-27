Arvind Kejriwal: A Political Comeback That Congress Didn't See Coming

Arvind Kejriwal, the country's first sitting chief minister to be arrested while in office, struggled to contain his emotions after being cleared of all charges in the excise policy case that had defined his political life for nearly two years.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the politically sensitive excise policy case, concluding that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to establish even a prima facie case of policy manipulation.

For Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the moment carried a different resonance. Both had stood beside Kejriwal during his arrest period, sharing protest platforms and opposition rallies, including a major demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against his and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest. At that time, the Congress leadership framed the case as an example of alleged misuse of investigative agencies by the central government.

For Congress, the latest development introduces strategic discomfort at a delicate moment in opposition politics.

Why Congress Feels Uneasy

The party itself initiated the controversy. In mid-2022, then Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary wrote to the lieutenant governor alleging corruption in the excise policy and demanding a CBI probe.

Second, the Congress position has shifted repeatedly due to political alliances. When Kejriwal joined the Congress-led INDIA opposition alliance before the last Lok Sabha election and was arrested, Congress protested the arrest while maintaining support for an investigation into the alleged scam but opposing alleged misuse of agencies.

Third, the alliance between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress collapsed before the Delhi Assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi then publicly accused Kejriwal of involvement in the "liquor scam" and criticised the massive amount of money spent in the construction of the chief minister's residence. Kejriwal's party subsequently suffered a major electoral defeat, leading Congress to hope for political recovery in Delhi.

The court verdict changes that trajectory.

A legally vindicated Kejriwal regains political legitimacy at a moment when Congress is attempting to rebuild organisational strength in regions where AAP has expanded.

"I want to ask the Congress - Kejriwal went to jail. Did Robert Vadra go to jail? Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Rahul Gandhi go to jail? Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Sonia Gandhi ji went to jail? What is Congress saying? Does it have no shame?" Kejriwal asked in a press conference shortly after the verdict.

Electoral Stakes: Punjab, Gujarat, Goa

Congress calculations are heavily influenced by upcoming state elections.

Punjab votes early next year, where AAP governs and Congress is the principal opposition. Gujarat votes later, where Congress remains the main opposition but AAP has grown rapidly. AAP has also emerged as a political force in Goa, a traditionally Congress territory.

If Kejriwal successfully converts legal vindication into political sympathy, Congress risks losing further ground across multiple states.

Congress media in-charge Pawan Khera has already suggested that AAP functions as a "convenient ally" of the BJP and accused the party of benefiting from political circumstances to weaken Congress before Punjab and Gujarat elections.

Leadership Questions Within Opposition

Kejriwal's potential resurgence also intersects with leadership debates inside the opposition alliance.

Rahul Gandhi currently occupies the position of the most prominent national opposition figure against PM Modi. However, internal dissent exists.

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recently questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership and suggested that the INDIA alliance leadership could be handed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Some alliance partners have also raised concerns about protests by Youth Congress workers during the AI Summit controversy.

If Kejriwal enters what supporters describe as a political "second innings," his national recognition and AAP's status as a national party could enable the emergence of a third-front-type coalition around him.

For Congress, that possibility introduces strategic uncertainty.

Divisions Within Congress

Not all Congress leaders agree with the party's official line.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari congratulated Kejriwal, describing the case in terms of political vendetta. Former Union minister Margaret Alva called the case false. These responses highlight internal divisions about how aggressively the party should oppose Kejriwal after the verdict.

Such differences are not unusual in coalition-era politics, but they expose Congress to criticism from both supporters and rivals.

The Possibility Of Future Alignment

Despite current criticism, Congress may still seek cooperation with AAP after the upcoming elections in the name of opposition unity against the BJP.

Such reversals are common in India's coalition politics, where electoral maths often override past confrontations.

The Legal Turning Point

Special Judge Jitendra Singh examined the main allegation that Kejriwal was a "central figure" who manipulated the liquor policy for the benefit of the so-called "South Group" and to recoup upfront money. The prosecution's attempt to link Kejriwal rested largely on a single line from the statement of prosecution witness Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, who said that K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, would contact him regarding the matter.

The court found no supporting documentary or digital evidence.

There was no file noting, electronic communication, financial transaction, or digital material connecting Kejriwal directly or indirectly to alleged policy manipulation or illegal gratification. The court also noted the absence of any material showing his presence at conspiratorial meetings or indicating knowledge of unlawful arrangements.

The judge observed that merely invoking the term "conspiracy" could not replace the legal requirement of evidence demonstrating agreement and participation.

If the foundational allegation -- that the policy itself was manipulated to a criminal design -- was not established, the subsequent allegations necessarily lost their footing, the court said.

The ruling further stated that attributing a central conspiratorial role to Kejriwal based on an uncorroborated accomplice-like statement was legally unsustainable.

Kejriwal's Political Response

Soon after the verdict, Kejriwal addressed a press conference and directly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of conspiring to destroy the AAP.

He announced that his party would seek discharge in related Enforcement Directorate cases.

Kejriwal also attacked the BJP over governance issues in Delhi, citing pollution, the condition of the Yamuna river, and infrastructure problems.

He issued a political challenge to hold fresh elections in Delhi, and if the BJP wins more than ten seats, he would quit politics.

He said his entire career had earned him honesty and reputation, which he claimed had been targeted through the case.

Describing the ruling as historic, Kejriwal praised the judge's courage in passing the order "under the existing circumstances when all institutions are under assault."