Actor-Politician Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Files For Divorce In Tamil Nadu Court

Actor-politician Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce in a court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. Sangeetha wants the marriage dissolved.

In her divorce petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having "an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and has sought divorce on those grounds", reported news agency ANI.

Sangeetha, who is a social worker and an entrepreneur, has also sought the right of residence at her matrimonial residence and permanent alimony from Vijay.

Vijay and Sangeetha have been married for 26 years and have two children together, son Jason Sanjay (25) and daughter Divya Saasha (20). Vijay has yet to respond to the divorce plea.

According to reports, Sangeetha was initially Vijay's fan who came down from the UK to meet her idol in Chennai in the late 1990s. A meeting with Vijay changed the fate of both the fan and the star, it is said. Despite their religious differences, Vijay being a Christian and Sangeetha, a Hindu, their love trumped all.

Initially Sangeetha accompanied Vijay at promotional events of his films and award functions, but she has since retreated to the shadows, keeping a low profile. She has also been missing from Vijay's political rallies to float his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Meanwhile, Vijay has been appeared twice before the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede that killed 41 people during his TVK rally in September 2025.

Vijay is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which is touted to be the actor's swan song before he contests the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls.

