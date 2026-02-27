Who Is Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, Who Filed For Divorce After 26 Years Of Marriage?

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of actor-politician Vijay, has filed for divorce in a court in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, after 26 years of marriage. The couple married on August 25, 1999, and they have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Despite her husband's enormous fame, Sangeetha has consistently maintained a low profile, rarely appearing at public events or engaging with the media.

Roots In The UK, Ties To Sri Lanka

Reportedly, Sangeetha was born and brought up in the United Kingdom. Her family traces its origins to Sri Lankan Tamils, and her father was known to be a Tamil industrialist who settled in the UK.

First Meeting With Vijay

Vijay's career rose sharply after Poove Unakkaga (1996). Around that time, Sangeetha, then living in London, flew to Chennai to meet the actor she admired. Vijay was reportedly shooting at Film City, and she visited to congratulate him on the film's success. As per reports, impressed by her warmth and straightforward manner, Vijay invited her home and introduced her to his parents.

With both families in regular contact and Sangeetha living nearby at the time, Vijay's parents later travelled to London to meet her parents (as reported by BollywoodShaadis.com). The proposal moved forward with the consent of both families, and the couple agreed to marry. Though Vijay is a Christian and Sangeetha is a Hindu, they chose a Hindu wedding ceremony, followed by a reception in Chennai.

Choosing Privacy Over Public Appearances

From the start of their marriage, Sangeetha kept her distance from media attention. She has rarely attended film events including skipping occasions such as the Varisu trailer launch, sparking separation rumours at the time; these were later clarified.



As a parent, she has kept the focus firmly on family. Their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha, have largely grown up away from the limelight, appearing only sporadically in public.

Vijay's Next Chapter

Vijay is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, which he has described as the last film of his acting career before shifting his full focus to politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).



Also Read: Actor-Politician Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Files For Divorce In Tamil Nadu Court