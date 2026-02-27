Why Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Is Reminding Internet Of Shiv-Parvati And <i>Baahubali</i>

They dated for eight years away from the public eye and chose a hill resort inaccessible to the media for their wedding.

They wanted to introduce their love story in an epic way—and they did.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, with close friends and family in attendance. They had two ceremonies—a Telugu wedding in the morning and a Kodava wedding in the evening. Since February 23, they had been teasing fans with glimpses of the inside decor and merriment to build excitement.

There wasn't a single picture of the bride and groom on the internet before they released the official photos. There weren't too many couple pictures of them even when they were dating.

Then came the moment fans had been waiting for with bated breath. The wedding pictures.

They were beaming with love, grandeur, religious innuendos, and—most importantly—a regality that's a common trope in southern cinema.

Rashmika and Vijay's wedding pictures are neither run-of-the-mill nor Bollywood-style extravaganzas. It's visual maximalism steeped in their cultures—Vijay's Telugu and Rashmika's Kodava—their lineage, heritage, and faith in religiosity.

Although the couple haven't mentioned the cultural references in their wedding trousseau caption, the Internet dug deep and found its own. Designer Anamika Khanna also explained how she envisioned the power couple's wedding costumes.

When Virosh Became Shiv-Parvati

A distinct picture from their wedding album shows Rashmika and Vijay walking away with their backs to the camera. A corner of Vijay's vermillion angavastram is tied to Rashmika's rich rust saree.

Their hands aren't intertwined—a closer look reveals Vijay's little finger holding Rashmika's, like the popular image of Shiv-Parvati in pop culture.

The picture broke the internet—literally.

A user wrote, "Era different but position same."

My god what a shot. Never obsessed with celebrity weddings but this particular shot looks like shiv parvati vivah or some holy knot. So pretty and as bhartiya as it could get.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2Mjrwsc8TY — Pratibha (@SP_Pratibha) February 26, 2026

Another comment read: "Shiv Parvati?!! Ohh yesss... How beautiful—this is something unreal."

A third comment read: "Temple jewellery, taali (mangalsutra)—Rashmika looks so heavenly. Their wedding literally reminds you of Shiv-Parvati's Shubh Vivaah."

"My god, what a shot. Never obsessed with celebrity weddings, but this particular shot looks like Shiv-Parvati vivah or some holy knot. So pretty and as Bharatiya as it could get," wrote another one.

The Concept Behind the Wedding Outfits

They are professional actors, but when it comes to marriage, they prioritize religious fervor over style and ethnicity over bling. Anamika Khanna, who designed Rashmika and Vijay's outfits, shared how she blended feminine strength with tradition.

Sharing details of Rashmika's outfit, she wrote: "For Rashmika—Draped in a rich rust saree framed with a striking red border, Rashmika Mandanna's wedding look is a celebration of sacred artistry. Temple-house motifs are intricately embroidered across the drape, echoing the carved sanctums and spiritual geometry of Hyderabad's heritage. Detailed hand embroidery in antique gold brings depth and luminosity, transforming the saree into a canvas of devotion and craftsmanship. Regal yet graceful, the ensemble embodies feminine strength rooted in tradition.

"For Vijay—Rooted in the textile legacy of Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding ensemble draws from the strength of the Venasingaram weave. An ivory dhoti silhouette is paired with a striking vermillion angavastram, embroidered with forest- and temple-inspired motifs—symbols of power, lineage, and sacred architecture."

The Baahubali Connection

Regality has always been part of South cinema, but SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made it more mainstream and vivid in pop culture.

Vijay Deverakonda opted for a vermillion angavastram that showed off his chiseled physique and celebrated his culture. Like the way Prabhas became a pop icon by embracing regality in his outfits and body language in the Baahubali franchise, Vijay wore kilograms of gold—including ornate neckpieces, studs, and cuffs on his wrists. He arrived on a horse and "conquered" his bride, as the pictures suggest.

Hence, it wouldn't be hyperbole to say Baahubali inspiration ran conspicuously through Vijay's look.

Conclusion

Matches are made in heaven. Vijay chose his "best friend" as his wife; Rashmika learned what love is from her Mr. Husband. Their wedding trousseau and pictures speak of their heavenly, regal affair—which is no less cinematic than their romance.