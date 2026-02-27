With Aalta, How Vijay Deverakonda Broke A Wedding Tradition Meant For Brides

No matter how many times you see Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding pictures, you can't stop gushing over their fairytale. The couple didn't just swoon us with their dreamy wedding - they made maximalism a trend and set new style goals for brides and grooms in 2026.

Have you seen their Udaipur wedding pictures? At their temple-style wedding at ITC Mementos, the couple made "old-fashioned" and "traditional" cool again. How? Thanks to their kilograms-worth of temple jewellery, dishti chukka on their faces, baskam on their foreheads, and traditional outfits custom-designed by Anamika Khanna.

However, one detail that has left a lasting impression is Vijay Deverakonda's aalta-laid hands and feet. Yes, by applying mahavar, the deep-red liquid on his hands and feet, Vijay achieved two things at once: he redefined masculinity and challenged age-old Indian traditions.

Vijay Deverakonda Embraces Women's Aalta For His Wedding Day

In most Indian weddings, both men and women apply mehendi or henna on their hands and feet. But traditionally, women also apply mahavar or aalta, a symbol of fertility, femininity, auspiciousness, and marital bliss. Married women often wear aalta during festivals or auspicious occasions.

It is a part of a woman's 16 sringar. In parts of Odisha and West Bengal, women are expected to wear aalta every day after their wedding. However, a man with aalta-laid hands and feet is almost unheard of - especially someone who is often seen as a symbol of virility.

But Vijay Deverakonda did it. For his wedding, he applied aalta to the tips of his fingers and toes, and traced it along the edges of his feet. Did it make him "less of a man"? Certainly not. What it truly did was redefine traditions, and in more than one way.

The Khushi star not only made mahavar application cool for men, but also blurred the lines between what is considered feminine and masculine. With dreamy pictures and a quiet but powerful stance, Vijay Deverakonda showed how traditions can evolve with grace rather than resistance.

Vijay Deverakonda's Look For His Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda's wedding look was straight out of an Indian period film, where male members of a royal clan wear heavy traditional jewellery. Anamika Khanna designed both the bride's and groom's outfits.

The actor opted for an ivory dhoti, paired with a red vermillion angavastram. The embroidery and motifs represented continuity, cultural pride, and a deep connection to heritage. The couple's jewellery was designed by SHREE Jewellers over a period of 10 months.

Vijay was seen wearing a baskam, wrist cuffs, an arm cuff, two temple necklaces, an ankle kada, a waistband, rings, and studs.

At his wedding, Vijay Deverakonda didn't just set fashion goals for grooms in 2026, but he set them for the entire decade.

Also Read | 10 Months And Kilos Of Gold: How Vijay-Rashmika's Wedding Jewellery Was Made