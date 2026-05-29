Nearly 70% Of Indians Are Not Getting Enough Fibre, New Data Reveals

Even as social media wellness trends like "fibremaxxing" gain popularity online, a new set of findings released on World Digestive Health Day suggests that a majority of Indians are still falling short when it comes to basic fibre intake.

A New Study

According to data released by Aashirvaad Happy Tummy, nearly 7 in 10 Indians are not meeting their recommended daily fibre intake. The findings are based on self-reported responses from over 6.5 lakh participants across India between 2021 and 2025.

The data points to a broader problem linked not just to diet, but also to inactivity, stress, poor hydration, and inadequate sleep.

Women Appear To Be More Affected

The fibre gap appears to be more pronounced among women. According to the findings, over 73% of women surveyed were not consuming enough fibre, compared to over 63% of men.

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) recommends a daily dietary fibre intake of at least 25 grams for adult women and 30 grams for adult men.

Fibre is considered essential for digestive health and gut function, and experts have long associated low-fibre diets with digestive discomfort, constipation, and other long-term health concerns.

Daily Diets Still Lack Diversity

The findings also highlighted how eating habits may be contributing to the issue.

Only 1 in 4 respondents said they consume multigrains daily, while nearly 40% reported that they rarely eat fruits. Vegetable intake was found to be relatively better, but the overall dietary pattern still suggested a lack of diversity in everyday meals.

The report noted that many people are not consuming enough fibre-rich foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and multigrains consistently enough to meet daily requirements.

Lifestyle Habits May Also Be Affecting Gut Health

Beyond food choices, the findings pointed towards several lifestyle-related concerns.

More than 60% of respondents said they were not physically active every day. Only around 30% met recommended water intake levels, while nearly half reported inadequate sleep. Additionally, 1 in 5 individuals said they experienced severe stress.

Together, these factors are known to affect digestive health and overall well-being.

Anuj Rustagi, Business Unit Chief Executive, Staples, ITC Ltd, said the findings reflected the need for greater awareness around fibre consumption and digestive wellness.

"As digestive wellness and gut health become increasingly important in everyday nutrition, the findings highlight a significant need to build greater awareness around fibre consumption and its role in overall well-being," he said.

He added that increasing the intake of fibre-rich foods such as multigrains, fruits, and vegetables can support better digestive health outcomes.