5 Fibre-Rich Foods That Can Boost Gut Health, According To An AIIMS Doctor

Our gut is composed of microorganisms and bacteria that help in nutrient absorption and digestion. A healthy gut helps boost immunity, improve mental health and reduce inflammation. The gut is often referred to as the ‘second brain' since it is regulated by the enteric nervous system, and the gut-brain connection helps augment mental well-being.

Consuming fibre-rich foods is essential for managing gut health and enhancing gut function. Dietary fibre helps reduce constipation, regulate bowel movements, lower the risk of heart disease, colon cancer and diabetes, and acts as a prebiotic.

In an Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi shares the top fibre foods that he eats regularly as a board-certified gastroenterologist. In the post, he wrote, “In the clinic, I see that fibre intake often predicts gut and metabolic health more consistently.”

Dr Sethi lists the following five fibre foods that he consumes daily to improve and manage gut health:

Slightly Green Bananas

Bananas are rich in resistant starch and help feed beneficial gut bacteria, support blood sugar stability, and improve satiety. Dr Sethi recommends taking one medium banana every day to manage gut health and recommends choosing slightly green bananas.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are high in soluble fibre that forms a gel in the gut, helping slow digestion, support fullness and promote regular bowel habits. The health expert recommends 1–2 tablespoons of chia seeds per day, served with yoghurt or in smoothies.

Lentils And Legumes

Lentils and legumes provide soluble and insoluble fibre, plant protein, and fuel for the microbiome. Dr Sethi recommends consuming ½ to 1 cup of cooked lentils and legumes on most days.

Berries

Berries, especially blueberries or raspberries, are top sources of fibre as well as polyphenols. They contain antioxidants that support gut health. Dr Sethi suggests taking ½ to 1 cup of berries daily.

Nuts (Walnuts & Almonds)

Nuts such as walnuts and almonds provide fibre along with healthy fats, support satiety, metabolic health and gut microbial diversity. Dr Sethi recommends consuming a small handful of nuts (¼ cup) daily.

Consuming these five fibre foods daily, as recommended by Dr Sethi, can significantly improve gut health and overall well-being. They may help prevent digestive disorders, support mental health, reduce fatigue and stress and strengthen the immune system.

