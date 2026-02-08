Rs 100 Guava Vs Rs 2,000 Blueberries: Mumbai Doctor Explains Which Is Better For Your Gut

Nutrient-dense, local Indian superfoods packed with numerous health benefits have become staples that boost immunity and improve digestion. Traditional ingredients, including amla, moringa, turmeric, ghee, millets, makhana, ginger, curry leaves, lentils, and many others, are renowned for their vitamins, minerals, fiber, and other nutrient content. Now, Dr Manan Vohra, a Mumbai-based Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Specialist, opened up why the locally found guavas are much better than the high-priced, imported blueberries.

On Instagram, Dr Vohra explains that although blueberries look fancy and ‘premium', your body doesn't care about the price tag. He writes in the caption, “A simple Rs 100 guava gives you more vitamin C, more fibre, better digestion, and steadier sugar levels than Rs 2,000 blueberries,” and adds, “Sometimes the real superfood isn't imported. It's local, affordable, and already in your kitchen.”

In the video, the sports medicine specialist advocates, “Instead of eating blueberries that cost Rs 2,000 per kg, get guavas that cost Rs 100 per kg. Your gut will thank you. Look, blueberries have this premium superfood branding. You see people eat them with oats, shakes, and salads. And I'll be honest, sometimes I have them too. But, but, but, in nutritional content, guava leaves blueberries far behind.”

Why Guava Is Better Than Blueberries

Dr Vohra says, “Guava has 20 times more Vitamin C than blueberries.” Based on the nutritional analysis, he notes down the other major properties of the common tropical fruit cultivated in many tropical and subtropical regions. These are:

Guava has a very powerful antioxidant that supports immunity and skin health.

Its fiber content is almost double, which helps improve gut health and weight control.

It even has a lower glycemic index, which means it won't cause as much of a sugar spike as blueberries.

Blueberries are also not lacking behind. Instead, the doctor speaks about the one thing guava doesn't have: anthocyanins. Dr Vohra says, “These are powerful antioxidants linked with improved heart and blood vessel function and reduced inflammation. Blueberries are great for specific antioxidant benefits and for brain and cardiovascular health.”

He confirms, “Guava delivers more immune-boosting, Vitamin C, more fiber, more vitamins, more minerals, better blood sugar profile, and better digestive support per 100 grams.”

They are also much cheaper and readily available in most parts of the country.

Watch the video here:

In conclusion, blueberries are great, but guavas are excellent for your health. Its “lower cost and higher accessibility in most regions in the country” also makes it extremely simple to include in your daily diet.

