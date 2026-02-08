'India Is Dirty And Dangerous': Tourist Challenges Stereotypes And Shares Her Experience In A Viral Post

Travelling to any new destination can be a daunting experience, especially for women who've heard horror stories about the country's safety and cleanliness. In an Instagram video, a Belgian traveller shared her experience of travelling to India for the first time. She challenged the stereotypes against the country and instead highlighted the beauty, kindness and vibrant culture that it has to offer.

European Tourist Was Told India Is "Loud, Dirty, And Dangerous"

In the video, Misha Jozwik shared that several people warned him against travelling to India. They said, "You shouldn't go to India. It's loud, dirty and dangerous." But instead of getting influenced by others' opinions, she decided to see the country for herself.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yes, it's loud. And yes, parts of it are messy. But that's also where so much of its charm lives. The chaos, the contrasts, the life. For my first trip, I only did the Golden Triangle, but India still surprised me every single day."

The Golden Triangle in India is a premier tourist circuit, connecting Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. This route is ideal for first-time visitors and offers a comprehensive introduction to India's rich history, culture and architecture. Typically starting in the capital, Delhi, it takes travellers to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, ending in the royal city of Jaipur.

Misha shared that she was accompanied by her boyfriend on this trip and felt safe throughout their journey. They stepped out of their comfort zone while travelling in India, but the experience was thrilling and not unsettling.

"It's easy to show only the 'ugly' side of India for views. But this country is so much more than that. The culture, the history, the colours, the food. It deserves to be seen with more nuance," she concluded.

