Speeding Audi Runs Over Family Distributing Wedding Cards On Bike, 3 Killed

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding Audi car hit their motorcycle from behind in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district last evening. The victims were identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, 55, his son Shivam Vishwakarma, and a woman relative, Sheetal Vishwakarma.

They had been riding across Rewa to distribute invitation cards for a family wedding. A police official said that Bhagwat's elder son's wedding was scheduled for February 24.

But joy quickly turned into sorrow as they met with the accident near Kosta village on the Rewa-Prayagraj highway, just 2 km before their house.

A speeding Audi car coming from the Prayagraj side rammed their motorcycle before crashing into the divider, an eyewitness said. The Vishwakarmas were thrown off their motorcycle and died on the spot, marking a tragic end to wedding celebrations.

In the severe impact, the bike was completely wrecked. The Audi's driver was detained on the spot, the official said.

While Bhagwat and Shivam were residents of Chachai, Sheetal lived in nearby Rathara. Their bodies were brought to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for post-mortem examination.

Upon information, their family members too reached the hospital. Visuals showed the grieving relatives waiting at the hospital.

(With inputs by Javed Ansari)