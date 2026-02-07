Video Shows Prisoner Tied To Tree, Thrashed By Cop In Madhya Pradesh

A chilling video allegedly shot inside a jail in Madhya Pradesh has exploded across social media, exposing what appears to be a shocking case of custodial brutality.

The footage shows a sub-jailer mercilessly beating a prisoner with a stick while he is tied to a tree inside the Chachoda Sub-Jail in Guna.

The video is reportedly around six months old.

Sources say there have been repeated complaints that the sub-jailer routinely demanded money from inmates, with allegations of illegal extortion from prisoners' families in exchange for basic facilities inside the jail.

When an NDTV team reached the Chachoda sub-jail to verify the ground reality, the atmosphere was one of silence and evasion. The sub-jailer seen in the video was absent from duty, reportedly on leave for the past three to four days. Officials present declined to answer questions.

Ravi Malviya, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, confirmed that he learned about the video three days ago through media reports. "The footage has been forwarded to senior authorities to verify its authenticity and timeline," he said, adding that strict disciplinary action would follow once the investigation report is received.

Beyond the brutality itself, the episode has opened another alarming line of inquiry: how did a mobile phone enter a high-security jail area? Who recorded the video and why was it hidden for months?

The district administration has now launched a parallel probe to trace the source of the footage and identify possible lapses in jail security.