Madhya Pradesh May Seek More Time From Top Court In Minister's Remarks Case

The Madhya Pradesh government is likely to seek more time from the Supreme Court to take a final call on granting prosecution sanction against state cabinet minister Vijay Shah, sources indicated on Saturday.

Vijay Shah made headlines last May for his derogatory and discriminatory remarks against Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women officers who briefed the media on 'Operation Sindoor' - India's counterstrike on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Earlier today, Vijay Shah once again expressed regret over his controversial remarks, stating that he had no intention of disrespecting any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society.

"I have said this many times earlier and I am reiterating it again today that I had no intention of insulting any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society. Undoubtedly, my words did not reflect my true feelings; the words were spoken in a moment of patriotic fervour, excitement, and passion. The intent behind the mistake should be taken into consideration. As you all know, I had no malicious intent," said Minister Shah, while speaking to reporters in Indore.

"While being in public life, maintaining decorum and sensitivity in one's words is extremely important. I have reflected on this incident, learned a lesson, and I take responsibility. I will control my speech in the future and such a mistake is not repeated. Once again, I sincerely apologise to all citizens, the Indian Army, and everyone who has been hurt by this incident," Minister Shah, who holds the Tribal Affairs portfolio, added.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the state government may argue before the top court that the investigation is still not complete and that a more detailed examination of the case is required before any decision is taken. The government is scheduled to file its response in the Supreme Court on February 9.

The matter stems from the Supreme Court's order dated January 19, in which it directed the Madhya Pradesh government to decide within two weeks on the long-pending prosecution sanction against Vijay Shah, based on the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). That deadline expired on February 2, but the state has yet to announce a final decision.

Sources said the government has internally examined various legal and political aspects of the case and has also kept the central leadership informed. Since the issue involves granting prosecution sanction against a sitting cabinet minister, approval from the Chief Minister is mandatory.

The case is being probed by a three-member SIT comprising Pramod Verma, Kalyan Chakraborty, and Vahini Singh. The SIT had earlier sought additional time to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

The controversy dates back to May 11, when Vijay Shah allegedly made objectionable remarks about Colonel Sophia Qureshi during a public event in Raikunda village of Mhow, in Indore district. The remarks triggered widespread criticism and eventually led to legal proceedings that reached the Supreme Court.

With the state government now weighing the option of seeking more time, the Supreme Court's response to the February 9 submission is expected to be closely watched, as it could determine the next course of action in a politically sensitive case involving a senior member of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.