Madhya Pradesh To Follow Board-Exam Pattern For Class 5 And 8

MP Class 5, 8 Exams 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has announced that the Class 5 and 8 examinations will follow the board-exam pattern from the 2025-2026 academic session. This year, 12,920 exam centres have been set up across the state, and nearly 25 lakh students will appear from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 non-government schools, and 525 madrasas. The exams will be held from February 20 to February 28, 2026.

State Education Center Director Harjinder Singh stated that separate language question papers have been prepared for 20,736 students from 522 private schools, based on the NCERT syllabus. Question papers for the remaining subjects will follow state-prescribed textbooks.

Singh also mentioned that all eligible students will be permitted to take the examination even if they have not registered. The required online information will be entered by the respective centre heads after the exams conclude.

IT Portal for Board Exams

The School Education Department has developed a dedicated IT portal for exam management, through which key processes-including student verification, exam-centre allocation, centre-head mapping, and material distribution-will be carried out online. Additionally, the entire workflow, from roll-number generation and admit-card issuance to attendance recording, evaluation, and mark-sheet preparation, will be managed through this portal.

MP Class 10, 12 Board Exams

The Class 12 (Higher Secondary) examinations are scheduled to be conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) examinations will take place from February 11 to March 2, 2026.

The daily exam session will begin at 9 am. Students are required to report to their respective centres by 8 am. Entry to the exam hall will close 15 minutes before the start time, and answer sheets will be distributed 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the paper.