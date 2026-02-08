Decade Before Ghaziabad Suicides, Father's Live-In Partner Jumped To Death

New details have emerged in the probe into the suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad. Chetan Kumar, father of the three minors, has now been linked to another suicide case from 2015, bringing a fresh twist to the sensational incident at the Bharat City residential township.

Kumar used to stay with another woman, who was his live-in partner, back then despite having two wives. That woman died after falling from the roof of a flat in the Rajendra Nagar Colony in the Sahibabad area in 2015. The case was later closed, dismissing the death as a suicide, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil told news agency PTI.

Officials suggest the incident is now being taken into consideration as part of the Ghaziabad probe to assess the mental state of the children.

Ghaziabad Triple Suicide

Pakhi, 12, Prachi, 14, and Nishika, 16, had jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their apartment building last Wednesday, allegedly after their parents objected to their gaming addiction and took away their phones.

The girls locked their room from inside and jumped from the balcony window one by one, around 2:15 am. The sound was so loud that it woke up many people in the residential complex. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Loni, where they were declared dead.

3 Wives - Who Are Siblings

A complicated family structure has emerged in the Ghaziabad suicide probe. Kumar currently has three wives, Sujata, Heena, and Tina, who are siblings, it has emerged from the investigation. Sujata is reportedly the mother of Nishika, while Heena is the mother of Prachi and Pakhi. Kumar had another daughter, Devu, 4, with his third wife, Tina. All lived together.

It has also emerged that Kumar, a stockbroker, had Rs 2 crore debt and was struggling to run the family. He even sold the mobile phones of his daughters to pay for power bills. The girls had also not been attending school for two years due to poor academic performance and financial issues.

The Korean Angle

The investigation has revealed that the minor sisters were obsessed with Korean entertainment. In an eight-page pocket diary, the girls pointed to an intense attachment to Korean culture, and alleged family discord.

"We love Korean," they said in their suicide note, addressing their father. The girls apparently had been playing a task-based Korean game in which they eventually had to die by suicide. They had also developed online Korean personas and kept Korean names for themselves.

The police have said they are treating the case as a suicide. The probe is focused on verifying the father's claims about alleged gaming obsession and examining all related aspects, including family circumstances.