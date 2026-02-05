"You're Indian, We're Korean": Chilling Details From Diary In Ghaziabad Deaths

The diary left behind by the girls in the Ghaziabad triple suicide case points to an acute obsession with Korea and Korean culture in what is believed to have culminated in a tragic end, triggered allegedly by a task-based game. "We love Korean, love, love, love," echoes the diary of Pakhi, 12, Prachi, 14, and Vishika, 16, whose deaths have renewed concerns over the unmonitored use of mobile phones among children.

The three girls jumped to death from the ninth floor of their flat in Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, early Wednesday morning. Their parents later discovered an eight-page suicide note in a pocket diary, in which their daughters left an account of their love for everything Korean and accused them of trying to get them over their obsession.

"How will you make us leave Korean? Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? You didn't know how much we loved them. Now you have seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn't love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group. Korean was our life," the note read.

An official had earlier said that their father had lately imposed restrictions on the children's use of mobile phones.

Up next in the diary, they left a listicle of other art and culture forms that they were obsessed with. Besides Korean moves, actors, and K-Pop, the list mentioned Thai, Chinese, and Japanese music and movies.

Hollywood and English songs were mentioned as well, as were cartoons like Doraemon, Peppa Pig, and Disney characters like Elsa and Ariel. The girls also listed survival games like Poppy Playtime, The Baby In Yellow, Evil Game, and Ice Cream Man Game.

In the note, the girls claimed they wanted to instill the same obsession in "Devu", another sister. But her parents didn't allow that, they wrote. "You introduced her to Bollywood, which we hated more than our lives."

The girls, who did not attend school over the past two years, claimed that they felt bad when they were told to "educate" their sister Devu instead of sharing their love for Korean with her.

"We felt bad about this, so we made a decision and made Devu our enemy, because no one at home allowed her to be like us. So, from that day on, we separated Devu from ourselves and told her that we are Korean and K-Pop, and you are Indian and Bollywood," the note read.

The obsession was such that they even detested the idea of marrying an Indian when they grew up. "We liked and loved a Korean, but you wanted to make us marry an Indian. We never expected anything like this. So that's why we are committing suicide," the note read.

The minor girls also got hooked on to a 'Korean love game' called 'We are not Indians' during the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave them tasks, the last of which is believed to be dying by suicide. The obsession was such that they had even kept Korean names for themselves.

The Triple Suicide

The three sisters jumped from the ninth floor of their apartment building, allegedly after their parents objected to their gaming addiction. The girls locked their room from inside at Bharat City and jumped from the balcony window one by one, around 2:15 am.

The sound was so loud that it woke up many people in the residential complex. Many residents and the security staff rushed to inspect the source. However, by the time the girls' family members broke into their room, all three had jumped off. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Loni, where they were declared dead, said an official.