17 Men DNA-Tested Over Pregnant Mumbai Woman's Rape. Father Was A Match

A 20-year-old Mumbai woman - who is unable to hear and cannot speak - was raped and impregnated by her father, who has been arrested after DNA tests confirmed his relationship with the foetus, in a deeply disturbing case from the city's Cuffe Parade neighbourhood.

In a grisly case that began in September last year, police earlier also arrested a second man and detained a 17-year-old boy, both of whom were identified by the woman as having raped her, and said the roles of others are being investigated, underscoring the horrific nature of the crime.

The father was arrested after lab tests of DNA samples from 17 suspects.

What happened?

In September 2025 the woman complained to her grandmother about discomfort in her stomach. Using hand gestures, she said felt like "insects crawling" in her stomach.

She was then admitted to the city's Cama & Albless Hospital. A medical examination revealed a pregnancy in its fifth month. The hospital administration immediately informed the police.

The police said they initially faced a communication problem because the woman was unable, and unwilling, to make a statement. The cops then spoke to the father, who dismissed questions about sexual abuse and could not explain how his daughter had become pregnant.

He also refused to file a complaint.

However, after counselling the woman agreed to file that complaint.

Based on the information she provided, the cops arrested two people, i.e., the second man and the boy. They also took DNA and bloods samples from 17 suspects, including the father, and matched them against genetic data from the foetus to establish the rapist's identity.

On January 27 the report revealed only one positive match - the father.

According to the police, the rape took place sometime between March and September 21 of last year.

The police case was registered the following day, i.e., September 22.