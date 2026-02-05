Mumbai Cop's Kind Gesture For Homeless Mother And Baby Goes Viral

A sweet video of a police officer in Mumbai is going viral on social media, where he is seen gifting a new cradle to a mother and infant living on the street. The officer, Sushil Shikhare, shared the video on Instagram, which has more than 10 million views so far. The video shows him observing a makeshift cradle, which he threw away and immediately replaced with a sturdy, ready-made cradle, ensuring the infant's safety. The mother was visibly moved by the officer's kindness, and social media users also praised him.

In the caption, written in Marathi, he said that while going home after duty, he noticed the mother and the child. The officer noted that a scene of a baby placed in a wooden cradle on the sidewalk haunted him. When the baby cried, the mother watched helplessly. Hence, he offered his help.

Also read | Bengaluru Dog's LinkedIn Profile Goes Viral. Know Story Behind It

Watch the video here:

Also read | Chinese Woman's Mistake Accidentally Turns Community Into Ice Rink

Social Media Reaction

This incident highlights the compassion and dedication of Mumbai's police force, often going beyond their duty to help those in need. "Your heart is as big as your biceps and triceps," one user wrote in the comment section.

"At first I thought sir had come to remove encroachment but later I came to know that he is doing it for a video... Whatever it may be, all the government employees in the country should keep making videos... Politicians should also learn from this and start making videos... So that humanity will survive in this country and in the world... Keep it up Sir," said another.

"The new generation of cops is quietly doing its work the right way," a third user said.