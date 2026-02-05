PM Modi To Meet Malaysian PM During 2-Day Visit, Discuss Trade, Finance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from February 7 to 8 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in a trip that New Delhi says will reinforce a rapidly expanding bilateral partnership across sectors ranging from trade and security to digital finance and cultural ties.

According to a statement issued in New Delhi on February 4 by the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be PM Modi's third visit to Malaysia and his first since the two nations elevated their relationship to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to take stock of progress under this upgraded framework and chart the course for future cooperation.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim. He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Indian community in Malaysia as well as industry and business representatives. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum will be held alongside the visit, underlining the strong economic dimension of the engagement.

India and Malaysia share what the Foreign Ministry described as long-standing bonds of friendship rooted in historical, civilisational and cultural connections. These ties have been further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world. The diaspora is seen as a vital bridge between the two nations, contributing to people-to-people links and commercial engagement.

The forthcoming talks are expected to cover a wide spectrum of bilateral cooperation. Key areas identified include trade and investment, defence and security collaboration, maritime cooperation, digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Officials indicated that both sides are keen to explore new opportunities in emerging sectors while consolidating existing partnerships.

The visit comes at a time when India is seeking to expand its engagement with Southeast Asia under its "Act East" policy, and Malaysia remains an important partner in the region. The discussions in Kuala Lumpur are likely to focus on enhancing connectivity, promoting business linkages, and strengthening strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific.

The MEA statement said the visit would serve as an opportunity for both leaders to review the "entire gamut" of ties and set the path for deeper future engagement for mutual benefit, signaling a fresh momentum in India-Malaysia relations.